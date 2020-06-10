S&P and Dow turn back negative on the day

Nasdaq remains positive

The major indices all moved positive after the FOMC decision, but both the S&P index and the Dow industrial average has move back into the red. The S&P index trades above and below the 0.0 line. The S&P index is currently down -11 points. The NASDAQ index is up 72 points or 0.72%. The Dow industrial average is down 185 points or -0.68%.









Looking at the 5 minutes chart of the S&P index above, the high price today was near the high price from yesterday at 3222.71. The high price just picked up to 3223.27.





Not being able to extend above that level and not making a run toward the high from Monday, is contributing to the move back to the downside. On the downside, the low for the week comes in at 13181.49. A move below that level would be more bearish and have traders probing to the downside.