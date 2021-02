45 minutes left in trading





The S&P index is currently up 2.67 points or 0.06%. The NASDAQ index is up 34 points or 0.25%.





The Dow industrial average remains negative at -31 points or -0.10%. The Russell index is near unchanged.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Disney will report after the close and has traded to a new all time high today.

With 45 minutes left in trading, the ups and downs continue with the S&P and NASDAQ index turning back into the black.