Dow, S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Russell 2000 index closes with the largest gain this week

Major averages close higher for the 2nd straight week



All 4 major averages close the session higher



the Russell 2000 did not close at a record but had the biggest gain this week

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 18.6 points or 0.47% to 3934.96. The hi reached 3937.23. The low extended to 3905.78



Nasdaq rose 69.69 points or 0.5% to 14095.47. The high reached 14102.04. The low extended to 13937.71

Dow rose 27.83 points or 0.09% at 31458.53. The high reached 31475.31. The low extended to 31347.80

Russell index rose 4.04 points or 0.18% to 2289.36

For the week:

S&P index rose 1.24%



Dow industrial average rose 1.0%



NASDAQ index rose 1.73%



Russell 2000 index rose by 2.51%

The S&P and NASDAQ are closing the week at record highs after a late day rise to session highs.