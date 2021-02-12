Dow, S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 index closes with the largest gain this weekThe S&P and NASDAQ are closing the week at record highs after a late day rise to session highs.
- Major averages close higher for the 2nd straight week
- All 4 major averages close the session higher
- the Russell 2000 did not close at a record but had the biggest gain this week
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 18.6 points or 0.47% to 3934.96. The hi reached 3937.23. The low extended to 3905.78
- Nasdaq rose 69.69 points or 0.5% to 14095.47. The high reached 14102.04. The low extended to 13937.71
- Dow rose 27.83 points or 0.09% at 31458.53. The high reached 31475.31. The low extended to 31347.80
- Russell index rose 4.04 points or 0.18% to 2289.36
For the week:
- S&P index rose 1.24%
- Dow industrial average rose 1.0%
- NASDAQ index rose 1.73%
- Russell 2000 index rose by 2.51%