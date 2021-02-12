Dow, S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Russell 2000 index closes with the largest gain this week

The S&P and NASDAQ are closing the week at record highs after a late day rise to session highs.
  • Major averages close higher for the 2nd straight week
  • All 4 major averages close the session higher
  • the Russell 2000 did not close at a record but had the biggest gain this week
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 18.6 points or 0.47% to 3934.96. The hi reached 3937.23. The low extended to 3905.78
  • Nasdaq rose 69.69 points or 0.5% to 14095.47. The high reached 14102.04. The low extended to 13937.71
  • Dow rose 27.83 points or 0.09% at 31458.53. The high reached 31475.31. The low extended to 31347.80
  • Russell index rose 4.04 points or 0.18% to 2289.36
For the week:
  • S&P index rose 1.24%
  • Dow industrial average rose 1.0%
  • NASDAQ index rose 1.73%
  • Russell 2000 index rose by 2.51%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose