S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Russell 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1%

S&P and NASDAQ up for the fourth consecutive day



Dow rises for the second consecutive day



NASDAQ index closed above the 15,000 level for the first time ever



Energy (+1.7%), discretionary and materials led the gains



Consumer staples (-0.8%), real estate (-0.7%), utilities (-0.7%) saw the declines

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 30.55 points or 0.09% at 35366.26



S&P index rose 6.7 points or 0.15% at 4486.23



NASDAQ index rose 77.14 points or 0.52% at 15019.79

Meme, Chinese companies and reopening stocks did better:

Game Stop, +27.66%

AMC +20.15%

AirBNB, +9.89%

BlackBerry, +9.62%

Tencent, + 9.26%

Robinhood, +8.85%

Crowdstrike, +8.07%

Alibaba, +6.6%



Goodrx, +5.74%

Roblox, +4.92%

FireEye, +4.72%

Koss, +4.64%

Bed Bath & Beyond, +4.53%



Southwest they are, +4.31%



Chewy, +4.29% Losers included:

Traeger, -9.49%

Novavax, -7.09%

Moderna, -4.11%

Pfizer -3.10%



Western Digital -2.39%



Uber,-2.05%



General Mills, -1.96%



First Solar, -1.6%



snap, -1.15%



AMD, -1.03%



Home Depot, -0.9%



Nvidia, -0.77%



Costco, -0.71%



Microsoft, -0.65%



Gilead, -0.41%

The S&P and NASDAQ are both closing at record high levels.