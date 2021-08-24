S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Russell 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1%

The S&P and NASDAQ are both closing at record high levels. 
  • S&P and NASDAQ up for the fourth consecutive day
  • Russell 2000 leads Way with a 1% gain
  • Dow rises for the second consecutive day
  • NASDAQ index closed above the 15,000 level for the first time ever
  • Energy (+1.7%), discretionary and materials led the gains
  • Consumer staples (-0.8%), real estate (-0.7%), utilities (-0.7%) saw the declines
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 30.55 points or 0.09% at 35366.26
  • S&P index rose 6.7 points or 0.15% at 4486.23
  • NASDAQ index rose 77.14 points or 0.52% at 15019.79
Meme, Chinese companies and reopening stocks did better:
  • Game Stop, +27.66%
  • AMC +20.15%
  • AirBNB, +9.89%
  • BlackBerry, +9.62%
  • Tencent, + 9.26%
  • Robinhood, +8.85%
  • Crowdstrike, +8.07%
  • Alibaba, +6.6%
  • Goodrx, +5.74%
  • Roblox, +4.92%
  • FireEye, +4.72%
  • Koss, +4.64%
  • Bed Bath & Beyond, +4.53%
  • Southwest they are, +4.31%
  • Chewy, +4.29%
Losers included:
  • Traeger, -9.49%
  • Novavax, -7.09%
  • Moderna, -4.11%
  • Pfizer -3.10%
  • Western Digital -2.39%
  • Uber,-2.05%
  • General Mills, -1.96%
  • First Solar, -1.6%
  • snap, -1.15%
  • AMD, -1.03%
  • Home Depot, -0.9%
  • Nvidia, -0.77%
  • Costco, -0.71%
  • Microsoft, -0.65%
  • Gilead, -0.41%
