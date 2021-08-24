S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1%The S&P and NASDAQ are both closing at record high levels.
- S&P and NASDAQ up for the fourth consecutive day
- Russell 2000 leads Way with a 1% gain
- Dow rises for the second consecutive day
- NASDAQ index closed above the 15,000 level for the first time ever
- Energy (+1.7%), discretionary and materials led the gains
- Consumer staples (-0.8%), real estate (-0.7%), utilities (-0.7%) saw the declines
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 30.55 points or 0.09% at 35366.26
- S&P index rose 6.7 points or 0.15% at 4486.23
- NASDAQ index rose 77.14 points or 0.52% at 15019.79
Meme, Chinese companies and reopening stocks did better:
- Game Stop, +27.66%
- AMC +20.15%
- AirBNB, +9.89%
- BlackBerry, +9.62%
- Tencent, + 9.26%
- Robinhood, +8.85%
- Crowdstrike, +8.07%
- Alibaba, +6.6%
- Goodrx, +5.74%
- Roblox, +4.92%
- FireEye, +4.72%
- Koss, +4.64%
- Bed Bath & Beyond, +4.53%
- Southwest they are, +4.31%
- Chewy, +4.29%
Losers included:
- Traeger, -9.49%
- Novavax, -7.09%
- Moderna, -4.11%
- Pfizer -3.10%
- Western Digital -2.39%
- Uber,-2.05%
- General Mills, -1.96%
- First Solar, -1.6%
- snap, -1.15%
- AMD, -1.03%
- Home Depot, -0.9%
- Nvidia, -0.77%
- Costco, -0.71%
- Microsoft, -0.65%
- Gilead, -0.41%