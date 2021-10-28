S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs and at highs for the day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ first record close since September 7The major indices are closing higher with the NASDAQ leading the way to the upside ahead of Apple and Amazon's earnings after the close. The major indices are closing near their highs in contrast to the the close yesterday that saw the indices closing at the lows.
- NASDAQ up for the fourth straight day
- NASDAQ closes at a record level for the first time since September 7
- New intraday high for the Nasdaq index reached 15440.99
- S&P and NASDAQ have the best day in two weeks
- All 11 sectors of the S&P are higher today
Facebook change his name to Meta today. The shares are up 2.1% that $318.70
Amazon shares are trading at $3445.19 at the close
Apple shares are trading at $152.57 at the close
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow rose 239.20 points or 0.67% at 35729.89
- S&P rose 44.68 points or 0.98% of 4596.36
- NASDAQ rose 212.28 points or 1.39% at 15448.12
- Russell 2000 index rose 45.49 points or 2.02% at 2297.98
The Amazon earnings are coming out weaker than expected with earnings per share and revenues falling well short of expectations.
- Revenues $110.81 billion versus $111.6 billion estimate
- Earnings-per-share came in at $6.12 versus $8.92 estimate
- AWS $16.11 billion versus $15.48 billion estimate
- Online stored revenue $49.94 billion versus $51.43 billion estimate
- Physical store sales come in at $4.27 billion versus $4.09 billion estimate
Amazon shares are down -3.5% - now -4.5% - at $3298.75