S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs and at highs for the day

NASDAQ up for the fourth straight day



NASDAQ closes at a record level for the first time since September 7



New intraday high for the Nasdaq index reached 15440.99



S&P and NASDAQ have the best day in two weeks



All 11 sectors of the S&P are higher today



Facebook change his name to Meta today. The shares are up 2.1% that $318.70







Amazon shares are trading at $3445.19 at the close



Apple shares are trading at $152.57 at the close







The final numbers are showing:







Dow rose 239.20 points or 0.67% at 35729.89

S&P rose 44.68 points or 0.98% of 4596.36

NASDAQ rose 212.28 points or 1.39% at 15448.12



Russell 2000 index rose 45.49 points or 2.02% at 2297.98

The Amazon earnings are coming out weaker than expected with earnings per share and revenues falling well short of expectations.