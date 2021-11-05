S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs for the seventh straight day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ up for the 10th consecutive trading dayThe major indices jumped higher on the stronger jobs report. Despite the stronger report, US yields moved down as follow-through buying in debt instruments after the FOMC decision are helping the tone:
- NASDAQ and S&P close at record levels for the seventh consecutive day
- Dow industrial average closes at a record as well after yesterday's declines
- The Russell 2000 index also closed at a record level
- The NASDAQ index traded above the 16,000 level for the first time ever on its way to a new all-time high of 16053.39
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 203.70 points or 0.56% at 36327.96
- S&P index is up 17.47 points or 0.37% at 4697.54
- NASDAQ index is up 31.29 points or 0.2% at 15971.60
- Russell 2000 index rose 34.65 points or 1.44% at 2437.09
For the trading week, the
- Dow rose 1,45%
- S&P rose 1.99%
- Nasdaq index rose 3.06%
- Russell 2000 rose 6.12%.