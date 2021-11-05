S&P and NASDAQ close at record highs for the seventh straight day

NASDAQ up for the 10th consecutive trading day

NASDAQ and S&P close at record levels for the seventh consecutive day



Dow industrial average closes at a record as well after yesterday's declines



The Russell 2000 index also closed at a record level

The NASDAQ index traded above the 16,000 level for the first time ever on its way to a new all-time high of 16053.39

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 203.70 points or 0.56% at 36327.96



S&P index is up 17.47 points or 0.37% at 4697.54



NASDAQ index is up 31.29 points or 0.2% at 15971.60



Russell 2000 index rose 34.65 points or 1.44% at 2437.09

For the trading week, the Dow rose 1,45%

S&P rose 1.99%

Nasdaq index rose 3.06%

Russell 2000 rose 6.12%.

The major indices jumped higher on the stronger jobs report. Despite the stronger report, US yields moved down as follow-through buying in debt instruments after the FOMC decision are helping the tone: