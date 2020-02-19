S&P and NASDAQ close at record levels

Author: Greg Michalowski

NASDAQ index leads the charge with the 0.87% gain

The major indices are all closing higher with the NASDAQ and S&P closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index led the way. It was up over 1% at the highs today but backed off into the close.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, +15.81 points or 0.47% at 3386.10
  • Nasdaq index up 84.437 points or 0.87% at 9817.18
  • Dow industrial average up 115.63 points or 0.4% at 29347.83.
The NASDAQ index was led by Tesla with a gain of 6.82%. Other big gainers for the index included:
  • Nvidia, +6.13%
  • Analog Devices, +4.45%
  • Incyte, +4.06%
  • Micron, +3.88%

