S&P and NASDAQ closed at record highs once again

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 12.37 points or 0.36% to 3443.65. That was just off the all-time high price of 3444.21



Nasdaq index closed up 86.755 points or 0.76% at 11466.47. It's new all time high price reached 11468.25

Dow industrial average fell -60.02 points or -0.21%to 28248.44. It's high reached 28400.74 .

Salesforce after the close is reporting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom line. EPS came in at $1.44 vs. $0.66 estimates. Revenues come in at $5.15 billion vs. an estimate for $4.9 billion. There shares are up over 7% in after-hours trading.





Salesforce was 1 of the 3 stocks added to the Dow industrial average (along with Honeywell and Amgen). The 3 stocks replace Exxon Mobil (down -3.38%), Pfizer (-1.11%) and Raytheon (-1.5%).







Intuit it is also posting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom lines. There shares are up 4.52% in after-hours trading.





I may be jinxing the market, but new records in the S&P and Nasdaq again tomorrow?



