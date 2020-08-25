S&P and NASDAQ closed at record highs once again
Technical Analysis
S&P index and NASDAQ go out near highs as wellThe S&P and NASDAQ index are closing at record highs once again. The broader indexes also traded to new all time high prices today. The Dow industrial average close lower her by Apple and Boeing.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 12.37 points or 0.36% to 3443.65. That was just off the all-time high price of 3444.21
- Nasdaq index closed up 86.755 points or 0.76% at 11466.47. It's new all time high price reached 11468.25
- Dow industrial average fell -60.02 points or -0.21%to 28248.44. It's high reached 28400.74 .
Salesforce after the close is reporting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom line. EPS came in at $1.44 vs. $0.66 estimates. Revenues come in at $5.15 billion vs. an estimate for $4.9 billion. There shares are up over 7% in after-hours trading.
Salesforce was 1 of the 3 stocks added to the Dow industrial average (along with Honeywell and Amgen). The 3 stocks replace Exxon Mobil (down -3.38%), Pfizer (-1.11%) and Raytheon (-1.5%).
Intuit it is also posting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom lines. There shares are up 4.52% in after-hours trading.
I may be jinxing the market, but new records in the S&P and Nasdaq again tomorrow?
