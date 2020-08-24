S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. All sectors of the S&P rise

Dow leads the way with a 1.36% gain. Closes within 50 points of the end of December closing level

the S&P index and the NASDAQ index close at records. All sectors of the S&P closed higher. The Dow industrial average closed within 50 points of the 2019 closing level. The price is not traded above its record closing level since February 21, 2020.







The final numbers are showing:



S&P index rose and 34.15 points or 1.01% at 3431.31. It's high price reached 3432.09.

NASDAQ index rose 67.918 points or 0.60% at 11379.72. It's high price reached 11462.05.

The Dow industrial average rose 378.13 points or 1.35% to 28308.46. That The price within 50 points of its 2019 closing level of 28358.44.



Airline stocks were big winners today: