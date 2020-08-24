S&P and NASDAQ closed at record levels. All sectors of the S&P rise
Technical Analysis
Dow leads the way with a 1.36% gain. Closes within 50 points of the end of December closing level
the S&P index and the NASDAQ index close at records. All sectors of the S&P closed higher. The Dow industrial average closed within 50 points of the 2019 closing level. The price is not traded above its record closing level since February 21, 2020.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose and 34.15 points or 1.01% at 3431.31. It's high price reached 3432.09.
- NASDAQ index rose 67.918 points or 0.60% at 11379.72. It's high price reached 11462.05.
- The Dow industrial average rose 378.13 points or 1.35% to 28308.46. That The price within 50 points of its 2019 closing level of 28358.44.
Airline stocks were big winners today:
- United Airlines rose 9.9%
- Delta Air Lines rose 9.28%
- Southwest Airlines rose 6.49%
Boeing was also a big winner with a gain of 6.42%.
Financials also outperformed with the major banks and investment banks rising over 2%:
- Wells Fargo, +3.68%
- Citigroup, +3.59%
- PNC financial, +3.21%
- Bank of America, +2.84%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.82%
- Morgan Stanley, +2.5%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.41%
- Charles Schwab +1.97%
In the forex market, the AUD is leading the way as the strongest of the major currencies while the CAD is the weakest. The USD ended higher with gains against all the major currencies with the exception of the AUD.