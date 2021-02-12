S&P and NASDAQ dip into the red
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average is still negative on the dayThe S&P and the NASDAQ index is back into the red, joining the Dow industrial average with a little lower in our to go in trading. For the week, the major indices are up marginally:
- S&P index is up 0.77%
- NASDAQ index is up 1.24%
- Dow industrial average is up 0.69%
Yesterday there was an interesting play in the PayPal 300 calls settling today. According to Mike Khouw on CNBCs Options Action, 32,000 all contracts with a strike price of $300 was purchased for around $2.50. Admittedly, the price of PayPal was near $300 but closed at around $285.
The price of PayPal is currently up over $12 today and trades at $297.72. The price of the 300 calls would need to settle at $302.50 or above for the buyers yesterday to make money. Is there another run to the upside for PayPal before the end of week? Time will tell but the trade sure took a unexpected route to the finish line.
PS The S&P and NASDAQ are back in the black after the quick dip with the S&P up 4 points while the NASDAQ index now up 17.6 points.