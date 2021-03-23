S&P and Nasdaq give back yesterday's gains. Russel 2000 tumbles

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow falls -300 points

The S&P index and NASDAQ gave back most if not all of the gains yesterday.

  • NASDAQ index closed lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions
  • NASDAQ nearly gave back all the gains from yesterday. The index rose 162 points yesterday and fell about 150 points today
  • S&P index gave back all the gains from yesterday. It rose 0.7% yesterday and fell -0.76% today
  • Russell 2000 index tumbled by -3.58% after falling -0.9% yesterday
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -30.07 points or -0.76% at 3910.52
  • Nasdaq index fell -149.84 points or -1.12% at 13227.69
  • Dow fell -308.05 points or -0.94% at 32423.15.
In the European market today, the shares were mixed

US stocks
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose