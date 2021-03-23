S&P and Nasdaq give back yesterday's gains. Russel 2000 tumbles

Dow falls -300 points

The S&P index and NASDAQ gave back most if not all of the gains yesterday.





NASDAQ index closed lower for the 1st time in 3 sessions

NASDAQ nearly gave back all the gains from yesterday. The index rose 162 points yesterday and fell about 150 points today

S&P index gave back all the gains from yesterday. It rose 0.7% yesterday and fell -0.76% today



Russell 2000 index tumbled by -3.58% after falling -0.9% yesterday



S&P index -30.07 points or -0.76% at 3910.52



Nasdaq index fell -149.84 points or -1.12% at 13227.69

Dow fell -308.05 points or -0.94% at 32423.15. In the European market today, the shares were mixed





The final numbers are showing: