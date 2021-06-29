S&P and NASDAQ it a record intraday high in early New York trading

The NASDAQ index traded to a high price of 14515.60. It is currently trading at 14511.60 up 11.2 points or 0.08%.

The S&P index reached and intraday high of 4299.07. It trades just below that level of 4298.34 up 7.73 points or 0.18%

The Dow is trading up around 157 points or 0.46% at 3440.36.

The Dow 30 is being led by Goldman Sachs which is up 1.53% and Walgreens boots which is up 1.36%. Boeing which led the declines yesterday is up 0.79% today after United Airlines announced that they would be purchasing 270 Boeing and Airbus jets. Yesterday Boeing shares tumbled by -3.39%