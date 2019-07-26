S&P and Nasdaq on pace for record closes

Broader indices trade near session highs

With 2 or so hours left in the trading day, the broader S&P and NASDAQ index are looking to close with record highs.





The S&P index is currently up 19.78 points or 0.66% at 3023.47. The record close came in on Wednesday at 3019.56.





For the week, the S&P index reached a low of 2976.65 on Monday. The close was at 2976.61 last Friday.









For the NASDAQ index, it is currently trading up 89.43 points or 1.09% at 8328.02. It's record close comes in at 8321.50 (also on Wednesday).





For it's week, the index traded at a low of 8171.54 on Monday. Last Friday the index closed that

8146.49.











The Dow is lagging with a record close at 27359.16 on July 15. The current prices at 27145. The weakness in Boeing been Caterpillar this week has suppressed the index.