S&P and Nasdaq on pace for record closes

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Broader indices trade near session highs

With 2 or so hours left in the trading day, the broader S&P and NASDAQ index are looking to close with record highs.

The S&P index is currently up 19.78 points or 0.66% at 3023.47. The record close came in on Wednesday at 3019.56.

For the week, the S&P index reached a low of 2976.65 on Monday. The close was at 2976.61 last Friday.

S&P index trading at new session highs
For the NASDAQ index, it is currently trading up 89.43 points or 1.09% at 8328.02. It's record close comes in at 8321.50 (also on Wednesday).

For it's week, the index traded at a low of 8171.54 on Monday. Last Friday the index closed that
8146.49.

NASDAQ index is trading at its highs and above all time high closing levels
The Dow is lagging with a record close at 27359.16 on July 15. The current prices at 27145. The weakness in Boeing been Caterpillar this week has suppressed the index.  

ForexLive
