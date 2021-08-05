S&P and NASDAQ post record closes

Russell 2000 index rises by 1.81%.





The Dow and the Russell 2000 index also had strong days, with the small-cap index outpacing the larger cap indices with a surge higher of 1.81%.





Highlight sectors included:



energy +1.29%



financials +1.25%



utilities +1.11%



discretionary +0.92%



industrials +0.49%



technology +0.54%

Lagging today were:



healthcare -0.38%



materials -0.14%







The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 26.43 points or 0.60% at 4429.09. The intraday high reached a new record at 4430.30



Dow industrial average rose 270.92 points or 0.78% at 35063.59



NASDAQ index rose 114.58 points or 0.78% at 14895.12. Its intraday high reached 14896.50. That is the new all-time record high.



Russell 2000, +39.67 points or 1.81% at 2235.99

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The S&P and NASDAQ index both closed at record levels with a late day surge that has the indices going out near the highs for the day.