S&P and NASDAQ post record closes

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Russell 2000 index rises by 1.81%.

The S&P and NASDAQ index both closed at record levels with a late day surge that has the indices going out near the highs for the day.  

The Dow and the Russell 2000 index also had strong days, with the small-cap index outpacing the larger cap indices with a surge higher of 1.81%.

Highlight sectors included:
  • energy +1.29%
  • financials +1.25%
  • utilities +1.11%
  • discretionary +0.92%
  • industrials +0.49%
  • technology +0.54%
Lagging today were:
  • healthcare -0.38%
  • materials -0.14%

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 26.43 points or 0.60% at 4429.09. The intraday high reached a new record at 4430.30
  • Dow industrial average rose 270.92 points or 0.78% at 35063.59
  • NASDAQ index rose 114.58 points or 0.78% at 14895.12. Its intraday high reached 14896.50. That is the new all-time record high.
  • Russell 2000, +39.67 points or 1.81% at 2235.99
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose