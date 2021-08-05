S&P and NASDAQ post record closes
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 index rises by 1.81%.The S&P and NASDAQ index both closed at record levels with a late day surge that has the indices going out near the highs for the day.
The Dow and the Russell 2000 index also had strong days, with the small-cap index outpacing the larger cap indices with a surge higher of 1.81%.
Highlight sectors included:
- energy +1.29%
- financials +1.25%
- utilities +1.11%
- discretionary +0.92%
- industrials +0.49%
- technology +0.54%
Lagging today were:
- healthcare -0.38%
- materials -0.14%
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 26.43 points or 0.60% at 4429.09. The intraday high reached a new record at 4430.30
- Dow industrial average rose 270.92 points or 0.78% at 35063.59
- NASDAQ index rose 114.58 points or 0.78% at 14895.12. Its intraday high reached 14896.50. That is the new all-time record high.
- Russell 2000, +39.67 points or 1.81% at 2235.99