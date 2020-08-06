S&P and NASDAQ reach new session lows

A reversal has the broader indices back negative and the day





We are already seeing a rebound off the lows but the indices still remain negative on the day. The S&P is down -5.78 points while the NASDAQ index is down -19 points.







The broader S&P index and NASDAQ index just ticked to new session lows. The S&P index reached 3319.06. That was down -8.71 on the day. The NASDAQ index ticked 10967.60. That was down -30.79 points on the day. The NASDAQ index reached a new all-time intraday high of 11,023.69 at the high (up 25.3 points). The S&P reached an intraday high of 5.14 points.