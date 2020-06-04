S&P and NASDAQ snap 4-day winning streak ahead of US jobs report tomorrow

Dow industrial average ekes out a small gain





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, -10.52 points or -0.34% at 3112.35

NASDAQ index -67.098 points or 0.69% at 9615.81



Dow industrial average up 11.93 points or 0.05% at 26281.82.

Below are the percentage changes and high low percentages for the major indices in North America and Europe. European shares end the day modestly lower after the sharp gains over the first 3 days of the trading week.





the S&P and NASDAQ index snapped a 4 day winning streak ahead of the US jobs report released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET. The Dow industrial average up the trend by closing higher on the day but just barely.