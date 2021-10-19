S&P and NASDAQ trade to new highs

S&P index is within 0.7% of its all-time high





Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index, it is now within 0.7% of its all-time high. It has been up for five consecutive days.







For the Nasdaq index it has seen the price move above the September 23 high price at 15085.44. It is 1.89% from its all-time high reached in September.





The S&P and NASDAQ index are trading to new session highs. The S&P index is up 27.39 points or 0.61% 4513.97. The NASDAQ is up about 87 points or 0.59% at 15109.