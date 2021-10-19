S&P and NASDAQ trade to new highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | stocks

S&P index is within 0.7% of its all-time high

The S&P and NASDAQ index are trading to new session highs. The S&P index is up 27.39 points or 0.61% 4513.97. The NASDAQ is up about 87 points or 0.59% at 15109.

Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index, it is now within 0.7% of its all-time high. It has been up for five consecutive days.

S&P index is within 0.7% of its all-time high_
For the Nasdaq index it has seen the price move above the September 23 high price at 15085.44. It is 1.89% from its all-time high reached in September.

