S&P and NASDAQ turn negative on the day

The market can blame higher yields as the 10 year is now up 0.77 basis points TO 1.285%. The 30 year yield is up to 2.089%, up 8.1 basis points. The yield curve continue to steepening as well with the 2 year yield only up 1.2 basis points on the day. European markets to close shortly, but they to are giving up gains and trading mostly negative on the day.