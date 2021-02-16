S&P and NASDAQ turn negative on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Major indices give up gains

the S&P index traded up at its high by 0.4%. The NASDAQ index was up 0.57% and the Dow industrial average was up 0.48%. Both the S&P and the NASDAQ have now turned negative. The Dow industrial average range up marginally.

Major indices give up gains_ The market can blame higher yields as the 10 year is now up 0.77 basis points TO 1.285%. The 30 year yield is up to 2.089%, up 8.1 basis points. The yield curve continue to steepening as well with the 2 year yield only up 1.2 basis points on the day.  European markets to close shortly, but they to are giving up gains and trading mostly negative on the day.
