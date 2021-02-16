S&P and NASDAQ turn negative on the day
Technical Analysis
Major indices give up gainsthe S&P index traded up at its high by 0.4%. The NASDAQ index was up 0.57% and the Dow industrial average was up 0.48%. Both the S&P and the NASDAQ have now turned negative. The Dow industrial average range up marginally.
The market can blame higher yields as the 10 year is now up 0.77 basis points TO 1.285%. The 30 year yield is up to 2.089%, up 8.1 basis points. The yield curve continue to steepening as well with the 2 year yield only up 1.2 basis points on the day. European markets to close shortly, but they to are giving up gains and trading mostly negative on the day.