S&P and NASDAQ turn positive
Technical Analysis
Broader indices race modest lossesThe S&P and NASDAQ indices have now turned positive with modest gains.
- S&P index is up one point or 0.02% at 4449. The index traded as low as -0.3%
- NASDAQ index is up 13.5 points or 0.09% 14670. The index traded as low as -0.15%..
The Dow industrial average remains lower by around 29 points or -0.08% at 35315.24. It fell as much as -0.43% in early New York trading before rebounding.
- Spot gold remains nearer unchanged levels at $1785.
- Spot silver is down $0.20 at $23.46.
- Crude oil futures are up about $0.32 at $66.87