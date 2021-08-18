S&P and NASDAQ turn positive

Broader indices race modest losses

The S&P and NASDAQ indices have now turned positive with modest gains. 

  • S&P index is up one point or 0.02% at 4449. The index traded as low as -0.3%
  • NASDAQ index is up 13.5 points or 0.09% 14670. The index traded as low as -0.15%..

The Dow industrial average remains lower by around 29 points or -0.08% at 35315.24. It fell as much as -0.43% in early New York trading before rebounding.

  • Spot gold remains nearer unchanged levels at $1785. 
  • Spot silver is down $0.20 at $23.46. 
  • Crude oil futures are up about $0.32 at $66.87

