S&P and NASDAQ turn positive

S&P index is up one point or 0.02% at 4449. The index traded as low as -0.3%



NASDAQ index is up 13.5 points or 0.09% 14670. The index traded as low as -0.15%..







The Dow industrial average remains lower by around 29 points or -0.08% at 35315.24. It fell as much as -0.43% in early New York trading before rebounding.







Spot gold remains nearer unchanged levels at $1785.

Spot silver is down $0.20 at $23.46.

Crude oil futures are up about $0.32 at $66.87



