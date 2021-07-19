S&P averts closing below its 50 day moving average. Major indices all close lower.

Dow falls 946 points at the low

The major indices are all closing lower but off their lowest levels



Russell 2000, Dow transports down 10+ percent from the highs



NASDAQ down for the fifth consecutive day. Longest losing streak since October 2020

Energy sector sags as oil prices tumble. Crude oil has its worst day since September 2020



All 11 sectors of the S&P are lower. Technology fell 1.39%, discretionary fell -1.12%. Energy fell -3.60%. Financials fell -2.79%. Materials fell -2.17%.



All 30 Dow stocks are lower. It is the worst day of the year for the Dow and the worst day since October



S&P and NASDAQ has the worst day in 2+ months



The S&P index dipped below its 50 day moving average but has rallied above the level into the close



A look at the closes shows



S&P index -68.65 points or -1.59% at 4258.51. That is above its 50 day moving average at 4240.31. The low dipped to 4233.13 before rebounding modestly into the close . The high reached 4296.40.



Nasdaq fell -152.25 points or -1.06% at 14274.98

Dow fell -725.81 points or -2.09% at 33962.04

Russell 2000 fell -32.54 points or -1.48% at 2131.22

The biggest Dow decliners were:

Boeing, -4.93%

American Express, -4.24%

Honeywell, -4.16%

Dow -3.72%

Walt Disney, -3.58%

Travelers, -3.25%. The smallest Dow loser was:

Procter and Gamble, -0.04%

Walmart, -0.23%

SalesForce, -0.39%

Amgen, -0.42%. Other big losers today included:

MasterCard, -5.6%



United Airlines -5.54%



Exxon Mobil, -4.99%



Schlumberger, -4.3%

American Airlines, -4.24%



Delta Air Lines, -3.74%



Emerson, 123.55%

whirlpool, -3.4%



Stryker, -3.37% Some winners today included: