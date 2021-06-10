S&P back above the highest closing level

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

As close comes at 4232.60

The S&P index is back above the all-time high close level of 4232.60. Earlier in the day the price move to a new all-time intraday high price of 4249.74, but gave up those gains and moved negative on the day to a low of 4220.34. 

The price has since rotated back to the upside and is trading at 4241.22, up 21.77 points or 0.52%.

The NASDAQ index is leading the way today with a gain of 104.69 points or 0.75% at 14016.92. Its all-time high close was on April 26 at 14138.78.

The Dow industrial average is lagging with a gain of 87.5 points or 0.25% at 34534.78.  Its all-time high closing prices 34777.76 reached on May 7.
