S&P back below MA levels. Bears take control.

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Below 100 day MA and hourly MAs too

The S&P has tumbled back below its 100 day MA at 2910.62. The low has reached to 2873.92 so far.  The low for August comes in at 2822. The 200 day MA is at 2802.71.  

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the index is also cracked below its 50 and 100 hour moving averages at the 2895 area (give or take).  Stay below, will keep the sellers in control for the day (close risk for the shorts). 

Bears in control with whatever is to be announced this afternoon, followed by a G7 meeting this weekend.   RISK is sky high.  


