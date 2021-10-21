S&P closes at a new all time record. Indices close near session highs.
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq up for the 6th time in 7 days
The broader US stock indices are closing near session highs. In the process, the S&P index is closing at a new all-time record high. The old all time high close was on September 2 at 4,536.95.
Other highlights for the stock market today includes:
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index reached a new all-time intraday high is at 4551.44
- The S&P index closed higher for the seventh consecutive day
- The NASDAQ index reversed the declines from yesterday and is now up six of the last seven trading days. The index is around 1.26% away from its all-time high.
- The Dow industrial average snapped its two day win streak
- Dow industrial average fell -6.28% or -0.02% at 35603.09
- S&P index close higher by 13.59 points or 0.3% at 4549.79
- NASDAQ index rose 94.03 points or 0.62% at 15215.71