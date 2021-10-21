S&P closes at a new all time record. Indices close near session highs.

Nasdaq up for the 6th time in 7 days

The broader US stock indices are closing near session highs. In the process, the S&P index is closing at a new all-time record high. The old all time high close was on September 2 at 4,536.95.





Other highlights for the stock market today includes:





The S&P index reached a new all-time intraday high is at 4551.44

The S&P index closed higher for the seventh consecutive day

The NASDAQ index reversed the declines from yesterday and is now up six of the last seven trading days. The index is around 1.26% away from its all-time high.

The Dow industrial average snapped its two day win streak

Dow industrial average fell -6.28% or -0.02% at 35603.09

S&P index close higher by 13.59 points or 0.3% at 4549.79



NASDAQ index rose 94.03 points or 0.62% at 15215.71

The final numbers are showing: