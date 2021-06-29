S&P and NASDAQ close at a record high
Technical Analysis
All major indices close higher
The S&P in NASDAQ are both closing at record high levels
- S&P close higher for the fourth consecutive day
- Dow is up 185 points at the highs for the day. Give up most of those gains
- NASDAQ up for the second straight day
- The Dow industrial is on track for a monthly loss of for June
- Russell 2000 index down for the second consecutive day
- Technology and healthcare led the gains in the S&P,,while utilities, industrials and communication services were the biggest losers
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 1.19 points or 0.03% at 4291.80
- NASDAQ index up 27.82 points or 0.19% at 14528.33
- Dow industrial average 9.02 points or 0.03% at 34292.29
- Russell 2000 index fell -13.49 points or -0.58% at 2308.84