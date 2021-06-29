S&P and NASDAQ close at a record high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

All major indices close higher

The S&P in NASDAQ are both closing at record high levels

  • S&P close higher for the fourth consecutive day
  • Dow is up 185 points at the highs for the day. Give up most of those gains
  • NASDAQ up for the second straight day
  • The Dow industrial is on track for a monthly loss of for June
  • Russell 2000 index down for the second consecutive day
  • Technology and healthcare led the gains in the S&P,,while utilities, industrials and communication services were the biggest losers
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 1.19 points or 0.03% at 4291.80
  • NASDAQ index up 27.82 points or 0.19% at 14528.33
  • Dow industrial average 9.02 points or 0.03% at 34292.29
  • Russell 2000 index fell -13.49 points or -0.58% at 2308.84

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose