S&P and NASDAQ close at a record level
Technical Analysis
Dow closes lower.
Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices closed at record levels today.
- The S&P index closed above its previous high of 4701.69 reached on November 8
- the NASDAQ index closed above its previous record high at 15982.36 reached on November 8
- The Dow industrial average closed lower on the day
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -60.10 points or -0.17% at 35870.94
- S&P index rose 15.87 points or 0.34% at 4704.55
- NASDAQ index rose 72.15 points or 0.45% at 15993.72
Looking at the S&P sectors,
- consumer discretionary's rose by 1.2%
- technology rose by 1.0%
the losers today included:
- communications -0.7%
- an energy -0.6%