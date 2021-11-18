S&P and NASDAQ close at a record level

Dow closes lower.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices closed at record levels today.
  • The S&P index closed above its previous high of 4701.69 reached on November 8
  • the NASDAQ index closed above its previous record high at 15982.36 reached on November 8
  • The Dow industrial average closed lower on the day
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average felt -60.10 points or -0.17% at 35870.94
  • S&P index rose 15.87 points or 0.34% at 4704.55
  • NASDAQ index rose 72.15 points or 0.45% at 15993.72
Looking at the S&P sectors,
  • consumer discretionary's rose by 1.2%
  • technology rose by 1.0%
the losers today included:
  • communications -0.7%
  • an energy -0.6%

