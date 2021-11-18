S&P and NASDAQ close at a record level

Dow closes lower.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ indices closed at record levels today.



The S&P index closed above its previous high of 4701.69 reached on November 8



the NASDAQ index closed above its previous record high at 15982.36 reached on November 8



The Dow industrial average closed lower on the day

The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average felt -60.10 points or -0.17% at 35870.94



S&P index rose 15.87 points or 0.34% at 4704.55



NASDAQ index rose 72.15 points or 0.45% at 15993.72

Looking at the S&P sectors,



consumer discretionary's rose by 1.2%



technology rose by 1.0%

the losers today included:

