S&P/Dow closes at a record level. NASDAQ breaks two day slide

Russell 2000 moves lower

Dow and the S&P closed at record highs once again (3rd day in a row) after reaching new intraday record highs as well. The NASDAQ index broke a two day slide.





The final numbers are showing:

Dow up 14.74 points or 0.04% at 35499.61

S&P up 13.12 points or 0.29% at 4460.82

NASDAQ up 51.12 points or 0.35% at 14816.26

S&P posted to 47th record close for the year.



Dow closed at its it 33rd record close for the year.