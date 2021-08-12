S&P/Dow closes at a record level. NASDAQ breaks two day slide

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Russell 2000 moves lower

Dow and the S&P closed at record highs once again (3rd day in a row) after reaching new intraday record highs as well. The NASDAQ index broke a two day slide.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow up 14.74 points or 0.04% at 35499.61
  • S&P up 13.12 points or 0.29% at 4460.82
  • NASDAQ up 51.12 points or 0.35% at 14816.26
S&P posted to 47th record close for the year.
Dow closed at its it 33rd record close for the year.

