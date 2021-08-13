S&P/Dow close at record levels (but only marginally higher). Nasdaq higher.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ closes lower for the week
The S&P and Dow held on for a record closes but just barely.
- The S&P closed at record day for the fourth consecutive day.
- The NASDAQ moved higher in the last minute of trading and it's second gain in a row.
- The Russell 2000 fell close to 1%.
- S&P posted its 48th record close for the year.
- Dow posted its 34th record close for the year.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow rose 15.53 points or 0.04% at 35515.38
- S&P rose 7.98 points or 0.18% at 4468.82
- Nasdaq rose 6.64 points or 0.04% at 14822.90
- Russell 2000-20.96 points or -0.93% at 2223.11
Positive sectors included:
- Consumer staples, +0.81%
- Real estate, +0.69%.
- Healthcare, +0.6%
- Utilities, +0.57%
Sector laggards today included:
- Energy, -1.26%.
- Financials, -0.72%.
- Industrials, -0.32%.
- Discretionary, -0.29%
For the week, the NASDAQ index closed marginally lower. The Dow led the way to the upside:
- Dow, +0.86%
- S&P, +0.73%
- NASDAQ -0.09%
- Russell 2000, -1.07%. The Russell 2000 snapped a three week win streak