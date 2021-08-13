S&P/Dow close at record levels (but only marginally higher). Nasdaq higher.

NASDAQ closes lower for the week

The S&P and Dow held on for a record closes but just barely.

The S&P closed at record day for the fourth consecutive day.

The NASDAQ moved higher in the last minute of trading and it's second gain in a row.

The Russell 2000 fell close to 1%.

S&P posted its 48th record close for the year.

Dow posted its 34th record close for the year.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow rose 15.53 points or 0.04% at 35515.38

S&P rose 7.98 points or 0.18% at 4468.82

Nasdaq rose 6.64 points or 0.04% at 14822.90

Russell 2000-20.96 points or -0.93% at 2223.11

Positive sectors included:

Consumer staples, +0.81%



Real estate, +0.69%.



Healthcare, +0.6%



Utilities, +0.57%

Sector laggards today included: Energy, -1.26%.



Financials, -0.72%.



Industrials, -0.32%.



Discretionary, -0.29%

For the week, the NASDAQ index closed marginally lower. The Dow led the way to the upside: