S&P/Dow close at record levels (but only marginally higher). Nasdaq higher.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ closes lower for the week

The S&P and Dow held on for a record closes but just barely. 
  • The S&P closed at record day for the fourth consecutive day. 
  • The NASDAQ moved higher in the last minute of trading and it's second gain in a row. 
  • The Russell 2000 fell close to 1%.
  • S&P posted its 48th record close for the year.
  • Dow posted its 34th record close for the year.
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow rose 15.53 points or 0.04% at 35515.38
  • S&P rose 7.98 points or 0.18% at 4468.82
  • Nasdaq rose 6.64 points or 0.04% at 14822.90
  • Russell 2000-20.96 points or -0.93% at 2223.11
Positive sectors included:
  • Consumer staples, +0.81%
  • Real estate, +0.69%.
  • Healthcare, +0.6%
  • Utilities, +0.57%
Sector laggards today included:
  • Energy, -1.26%.
  • Financials, -0.72%.
  • Industrials, -0.32%.
  • Discretionary, -0.29%
For the week, the NASDAQ index closed marginally lower. The Dow led the way to the upside:
  • Dow, +0.86%
  • S&P, +0.73%
  • NASDAQ -0.09%
  • Russell 2000, -1.07%. The Russell 2000 snapped a three week win streak
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose