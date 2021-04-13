S&P closes at an all time record high. Nasdaq 100 also closes at a record.

Dow lags today

The S&P index closed at an all-time record high.  The NASDAQ 100 also closes at a record level. The NASDAQ composite is still below its all-time high reached on February 16 at 14175.12. The small-cap Russell index was down on the day, as was the Dow industrial average. The Dow was dragged down by IBM, Nike, J&J (after the pause in their Covid vaccine) and financials - which will start to release earnings tomorrow.  Below are the underperformers in the Dow today.  

The final numbers for the major indices are showing:
  • S&P, +13.6 points or +0.33% at 4141.59
  • Nasdaq +146.09 points or +1.05% at 13996.09
  • Dow -68.13 points or -0.20% at 33677.27
  • Russell 2000 index -4.86. points or -0.22% at 2228.92
In Europe today, the major indices closed mostly higher with the exception is the Spanish Ibex which fell around -0.1%. The UK FTSE was near unchanged. France's CAC rose 0.36%.

