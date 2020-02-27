S&P index and NASDAQ trade to new intraday highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Gold coming back down. The oil rebounding after sharp fall

The markets are in a little bit of the "risk on" mode after sharp falls earlier in the session

  • Gold is trading up $3.12 or 0.19% $1644.20. The high price was near $16 higher at $1660.38
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.50 or -3.16% at $47.19. That is still off the low at $45.88
  • the S&P index just traded up to 3084.95 after being as low as 3007.06
  • the NASDAQ index traded up 28860.54 after trading down as low as 8621.11
  • the 10 year yield is still down 3.3 basis points at 1.303%, but it did fall to as low as 1.2408% at the lows
Rebound. Rebound, but not totally out of the woods.

