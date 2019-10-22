S&P index back toward the 3000 level

Nasdaq down --0.56%

With about 15 minutes to go in the day, the Dow clishks to a 9 point gain. The S&P is down -0.22% and holding just above the 3000 level. The Nasdaq is the worst performer and trading down -0.56%.





Looking ahead to earnings, tomorrow is a a key day with Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft some of the leading names scheduled to release. On Thursday Amazon and Intel will also release their earnings.





Below is a list of some of the top names scheduled:





