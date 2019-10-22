S&P index back toward the 3000 level
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq down --0.56%
With about 15 minutes to go in the day, the Dow clishks to a 9 point gain. The S&P is down -0.22% and holding just above the 3000 level. The Nasdaq is the worst performer and trading down -0.56%.
Looking ahead to earnings, tomorrow is a a key day with Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft some of the leading names scheduled to release. On Thursday Amazon and Intel will also release their earnings.
Below is a list of some of the top names scheduled:
Wednesday, October 23
- Boeing, BA
- Blackstone group, BX
- General Dynamics, GD
- Owens Corning, OC
- Ford, F
- Caterpillar, CAT
- Celgene, CELG
- Microsoft, MSFT
- eBay, EBAY
- PayPal holdings, PYPL
- Tesla, TSLA
Thursday, October 24
- 3M, MMM
- Amazon, AMZN
- American Airlines, AAL
- Southwest Air, LUV
- Intel, INTC
- Gilead sciences, GILD
- T mobile, TMUS
- Twitter, TWTR
- Visa, V