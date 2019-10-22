S&P index back toward the 3000 level

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq down --0.56%

With about 15 minutes to go in the day, the Dow clishks to a 9 point gain. The S&P is down -0.22% and holding just above the 3000 level. The Nasdaq is the worst performer and trading down -0.56%.

Looking ahead to earnings, tomorrow is a a key day with Boeing, Caterpillar, Microsoft some of the leading names scheduled to release.  On Thursday Amazon and Intel will also release their earnings.  

Below is a list of some of the top names scheduled:

Wednesday, October 23

  • Boeing, BA
  • Blackstone group, BX
  • General Dynamics, GD
  • Owens Corning, OC
  • Ford, F
  • Caterpillar, CAT
  • Celgene, CELG
  • Microsoft, MSFT
  •  eBay, EBAY
  •  PayPal holdings, PYPL
  • Tesla, TSLA

Thursday, October 24

  • 3M, MMM
  • Amazon, AMZN
  • American Airlines, AAL
  • Southwest Air, LUV
  • Intel, INTC
  • Gilead sciences, GILD
  • T mobile, TMUS
  • Twitter, TWTR
  • Visa, V
Microsoft is down 1.4% in trading today ahead of its earnings.

