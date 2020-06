High to low decline took the index down -35.41%









The S&P index erased its year's declines.





The end of year level for 2019 was at 3230.78. The high price just reached 3233.13 just before the close.





The move down from the February high took the index down -35.41% (from 3393.52 to the March low at 2191.86). The rise has taken the price up over 47% from the low.