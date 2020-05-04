S&P index makes into the black

Looking at hourly chart below, the move to the upside has moved close to the 100 hour MA at 2836..04. A move above that level would be more positive from a technical perspective (blue line in the chart above). The indices 50 hour moving average is at 2866.36, and that would be the next upside target on further momentum.





Meanwhile the NASDAQ index is also trading to new session highs. It is up 77.2 points or 0.90% at 8682.58.





The Dow industrial average is climbing its way back toward unchanged. It is currently down 26 points or -0.11% at 23967

