S&P index moves above 3700 to a new all time high

New all time high of 3702.99









The NASDAQ has also extended to a new high of 12541.08. Below is the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index. The lower trend line comes in at 12435 (and moving higher). It would take a move back below that lower trend line and the 50 hour moving average at 12367.28 currently to tilt the intraday bias more to the downside.





The S&P index has now joined the NASDAQ index in trading at new record intraday highs. The price has moved above the previous high of 3699.20.. The new high price has ticked up to 3702.22 so far.