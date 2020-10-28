S&P index moves closer to 100 day moving average
Technical Analysis
The last test in September bounced off of the moving average levelBe aware. The S&P index is moving closer to its 100 day moving average at 3306.51. Recall that back on September 25, the index moved to a low price of 3209.45. The 100 day moving averages at 3205.75 on that day. Close enough and the price bounced higher.
The low price today is trading at new session lows at 3312.. With the 100 day moving average at 3306.49, the price is within 6 or so points of that key moving average level. The last time the price traded below the 100 day moving average back on May 22.
Key level. Be aware