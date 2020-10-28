S&P index moves closer to 100 day moving average

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

The last test in September bounced off of the moving average level

Be aware. The S&P index is moving closer to its 100 day moving average at 3306.51. Recall that back on September 25, the index moved to a low price of 3209.45. The 100 day moving averages at 3205.75 on that day. Close enough and the price bounced higher.

S&P index

The low price today is trading at new session lows at 3312.. With the 100 day moving average at 3306.49, the price is within 6 or so points of that key moving average level. The last time the price traded below the 100 day moving average back on May 22.

