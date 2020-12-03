S&P/NASDAQ indices reach a new all-time highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Each indices trades above Tuesday's high prices 

The S&P index is trading at a new all-time intraday high price. The high has reached 3680.36. That took out the high price from Tuesday at 3678.45.

The low for the day today reached 3667.91. The S&P has closed at record highs for 2 consecutive days. The close yesterday was at 3669.01.

The NASDAQ index is also trading at a new all time high. It is trading above Tuesday's intraday high price at 12405.79.  The high reached 12432.42.  The current prices just below that level, up 83 points or 0.68%.
