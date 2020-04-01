S&P index tests the 100 hour MA

Holds just above the 100 hour MA. Key barometer.

The S&P index trading at session lows and in the process is testing the 100 hour moving average currently at 2479.97. The low for the day just reached 2480.32. A move below that moving average could lead to further downside momentum with the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 23 low at 2469.47 and the 50% retracement of that same move higher at 2416.46 as the next downside targets.













For the Nasdaq index, the 100 hour MA is down at 7343.622.





The 100 hour moving average will be a key barometer for both buyers and sellers. Hold support and we could see a rotation back to the upside. The 50 hour moving average currently comes in at 2515.93. A move above that level would be the next upside target. A break below is more bearish.