S&P index trades above and below the all-time high closing price





The current price is just above the all-time high closing price of 4701.69. Recall from two days ago the index close just below that level. Today with any luck, a new high close will be made.





The all-time high price for the S&P index is at 4718.50. That certainly is not out of reach as well.





Meanwhile, the NASDAQ index highest closing level comes in at 16024.78 (from November 6). The high price today reached 16010.88.





The current price is at 15955.99 up 34 points or 0.21%. The price is currently 0.46% away from the all-time high close.





The all-time high price for the NASDAQ comes in at 16053.39.



