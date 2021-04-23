S&P index trades at a new all time record intraday high. On track for a record close.

Surpasses previous all-time record high at 4191.31. High closing level is 4187.32

The S&P index is trading at eight all time record intraday high. The previous intraday high at 4191.31 was just surpassed. The new high just reached 4191.41. The all-time record close is at 4187.32.
