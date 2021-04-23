Subscription Confirmed!
No new high close for the S&P after trading to a new all-time intraday high
CFTC commitment of traders: Mixed changes for currency positions
S&P index trades at a new all time record intraday high. On track for a record close.
WTI crude oil futures settle at $62.14
AUDUSD breaks above the 100 hour MA
RBA research paper on "Monetary Policy, Equity Markets and the Information Effect"
ECB policymakers reportedly split on decision to start easing PEPP purchases
ECB and other major central banks to discontinue 84-day US dollar liquidity operations
BOJ Gov Kuroda says too early discuss timing, means of exit from ultra-easy policy
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4934 (vs. yesterday at 6.4902)