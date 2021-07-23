S&P index trades to a new all-time high price

Price cracked above the old high at 4393.68

The S&P index is trading at a new all-time record high after breaking above the July 14 high at 4393.68. The new high price just reached 4395.10. The low for the day comes in at 4380.80. The index is currently up 27.42 points or 0.63% at 4394.90











The price decline from the July 14 had taken the price down -3.65%, but has now reversed all those declines in a V-shaped recovery.

The S&P index plunged on Monday on fears of the Delta variant slowing economic growth. Those fears started to dissipate on Tuesday and the price has been up up up since then.