S&P index up 1% now. Moves above hourly moving average levels

Technically, the push to the upside today has been able to extend back above its 100 hour moving average currently at 3899.39 and its 50 hour moving average currently at 3906.74. The highs from last Friday and Tuesday come in at 3930.41 (last Friday's high) and 3950.43 (last Tuesday's high) are the next targets.





The NASDAQ index is testing its session highs as well, but still remains below its 200 hour moving average at 13607.742. The index is currently at 13576.53 and ticking to new highs as I type. A move back above the 200 hour moving average is needed to tilt the bias more to the upside.







Shares of Amazon (-0.98%), Apple (-0.66%), Zoom (-0.57%), Twitter (-0.40%), Facebook (unchanged), are helping to keep the NASDAQ as the under performing index









