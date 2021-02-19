S&P is now negative on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Trades to a new low of 3911.85

The S&P is now turned negative on the day. The new low for the day reached 3911.46. Yesterday the price closed at 3913.97.

S&P index turns negative
Rates are moving higher in there has been a steady decline. The 10 year yield is up to 1.3448%, +4.92 basis points. The 30 year is trading at 2.137%, +5.5 basis points.

10 year yields rise to new highs
The NASDAQ index has now moved to a new session low to 13875.66. The Dow industrial average is still off its lows for the day at 31504.13. It currently trades at 31549.13
