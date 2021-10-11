S&P moves back below its 100 hour moving average

Move higher last week stalled ahead of its 200 hour moving average







Other indices are now negative as well: Other indices are now negative as well:

Dow industrial average is down 85.84 points or -0.24% at 34667.32



NASDAQ index is down -18 points or -0.12% at 14561

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The S&P index has moved to a new session low and in the process is breaking below its 100 hour moving average (blue line) at 4381.89. Stay below is more bearish. The current price is trading at 4378.54, down -12.83 points or -0.29%.