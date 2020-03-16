S&P moves back toward the lows of the day

The low for the day is at 2401.57

The S&P is moving back lower as Pres. Trump's speech is more focused on containing the virus 1 day ahead of St. Patrick's Day.









The S&P low for the day reached 2401.57 early in the trading day. The low just reached 2415.50.





The price is now back below the trend line on the weekly chart at 2505 area. The 38.2% of the move up from the 2011 low comes in at 2507.76.





The end of December low come in at 2346.58. The 50% of the move up from the same 2011 comes in at 2234.15. Those are targets now...