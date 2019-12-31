S&P, Nasdaq have best year since 2013

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Nasdaq up over 35% on year

The US stock market is closed for the year, and oh what a year it was. 

The S&P index and the NASDAQ index both had their best years since 2013. The NASDAQ index led the way for the year with a gain of 35.23%. The S&P index rose by 28.87%. The Dow industrial average was limited with a 22.33% gain. Boeing weighed on that index in 2019.

For the day, the major indices are closing near highs:
  • S&P index rose 9.41 points or 0.29% to 3230.70
  • NASDAQ index rose 26.611 points or 0.30% to 8972.60
  • Dow rose 76.1 points or 0.27% to 28538.24
Globally for the year, the Nasdaq index was the largest gainer (+35.23%) followed by the S&P index (+28.88%) and Italy's FTSE MIB (up 28.28%).  The Shanghai composite index had a impressive 22.1% return.  France's Cac and Germany's DAX rose 26.37% and 25.48% respectively. 

The worst performing index was the Portuguese PSI20 at 10.20% and Spain's Ibex at 11.82%.  The UK FTSE, with all the upheaval and uncertainty from Brexit and the political upheaval, had a limited (relatively) gain of 12.10%. 

The YTD returns were impressive in 2019


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose