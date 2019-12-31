S&P, Nasdaq have best year since 2013

Nasdaq up over 35% on year

The US stock market is closed for the year, and oh what a year it was.





The S&P index and the NASDAQ index both had their best years since 2013. The NASDAQ index led the way for the year with a gain of 35.23%. The S&P index rose by 28.87%. The Dow industrial average was limited with a 22.33% gain. Boeing weighed on that index in 2019.





For the day, the major indices are closing near highs:



S&P index rose 9.41 points or 0.29% to 3230.70



NASDAQ index rose 26.611 points or 0.30% to 8972.60



Dow rose 76.1 points or 0.27% to 28538.24 Globally for the year, the Nasdaq index was the largest gainer (+35.23%) followed by the S&P index (+28.88%) and Italy's FTSE MIB (up 28.28%). The Shanghai composite index had a impressive 22.1% return. France's Cac and Germany's DAX rose 26.37% and 25.48% respectively.





The worst performing index was the Portuguese PSI20 at 10.20% and Spain's Ibex at 11.82%. The UK FTSE, with all the upheaval and uncertainty from Brexit and the political upheaval, had a limited (relatively) gain of 12.10%.











