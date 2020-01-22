S&P, NASDAQ open at record highs

The Dow industrial average is also trading higher

The major indices are opening at higher levels. The S&P index and the NASDAQ composite index also trading at record levels.







A snapshot of the markets currently shows



S&P index up 10.4 points or 0.31% at 3331.30



NASDAQ index up 42 points or 0.45% at 9413.65



Dow up 88.4 points or 0.31% at 29284 In the US debt market yields are little changed



2 year 1.526 percent, -0.2 basis points



5 year 1.576%, +0.1 basis points



10 year 1.769%, -0.5 basis points



30 year 2.222%, -1.4 basis points



Spot gold is trading down $1.23 or -0.08% at $1556.95



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.25 or -2.14% of $57.12



In the forex market, the GBP continues to outperform. The GBPUSD moved to new session highs at 1.3152. The 61.8% retracement of the move down from the December 31 high comes in at 1.31574. That is the next target followed by the January 8 high of 1.31694 ( see post here ). The GBPJPY moved to the highest level since December 17 at 144.60. A topside trend line comes in at 144.98 off of the 4 hour chart (see chart below)



In other markets: