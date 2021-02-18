S&P & NASDAQ post 3 day losing streak. Dow breaks 2-today record close streak

Dow closes lower for the 1st time in 4 days





A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

S&P index -17.34 points or -0.44% at 3913.98



NASDAQ index -100.14 points or -0.72% at 13865.35



Dow industrial average -119.68 points or -0.38% at 31493.34.

Below are the percentage changes and ranges for each of the major indices and North America and Europe. There were no major indices that closed in the black today.







The major US indices close lower across the board. The S&P and NASDAQ extended the losing streak to 3 days. The Dow meanwhile joined those indices after 2 consecutive days of record closes. The indices tried to rally in the last hour but reversed lower into the close. The S&P and NASDAQ 3 days streak lower is the longest in 2021