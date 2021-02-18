S&P & NASDAQ post 3 day losing streak. Dow breaks 2-today record close streak
Technical Analysis
Dow closes lower for the 1st time in 4 daysThe major US indices close lower across the board. The S&P and NASDAQ extended the losing streak to 3 days. The Dow meanwhile joined those indices after 2 consecutive days of record closes. The indices tried to rally in the last hour but reversed lower into the close. The S&P and NASDAQ 3 days streak lower is the longest in 2021
A snapshot of the final numbers shows:
- S&P index -17.34 points or -0.44% at 3913.98
- NASDAQ index -100.14 points or -0.72% at 13865.35
- Dow industrial average -119.68 points or -0.38% at 31493.34.
Below are the percentage changes and ranges for each of the major indices and North America and Europe. There were no major indices that closed in the black today.