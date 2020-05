NASDAQ index leads the way. Dow still negative





The NASDAQ index has been positive for a while and is currently up 65 points or 0.72% and 9187. It too is making new session highs







See here for global coronavirus case data The Dow industrial average is also making new highs at 24275.97, but still is down -0.26% on the day.

the S&P index is now erased the day's losses and trades higher by 0.12%, up 3.5 points at 2933.22.