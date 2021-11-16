S&P on pace to close at a record high

Price is just short of all-time intraday high





The all-time intraday high price comes in at 4718.50 from November 5.









For the the NASDAQ index, the high close came in at 16024.78. The all-time high price is at 16053.39. The current price is currently 0.28% away from the high close.









The S&P index is on pace to close at a all time high level today. It would suppress the closing a high price from November 8 at 4701.69. The current price is trading at 4713.98.