S&P on pace to close at a record high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Price is just short of all-time intraday high

The S&P index is on pace to close at a all time high level today. It would suppress the closing a high price from November 8 at 4701.69. The current price is trading at 4713.98.

The all-time intraday high price comes in at 4718.50 from November 5.

Price is just short of all-time intraday high_
For the the NASDAQ index, the high close came in at 16024.78. The all-time high price is at 16053.39. The current price is currently 0.28% away from the high close. 

NASDAQ index is within 0.28% of its all-time high close
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose