S&P opens higher but off pre-market highs

Some gains given up into the open

The Dow was implying a gain of about 220 points earlier in the pre-market in the North American session. The index is trading off that level with a gain of about 120 points a few minutes into the opening.



A snapshot of the major indices is showng:

S&P is 22.71 points or 0.80% at 2859.45

NASDAQ index is up 80.14 points or 0.93% at 8714.66



Dow is up 122.61 points or 0.52% at 23897.88

2year, 0.226%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.384%, +1.1 basis points



10 year 0.621%, +2.0 basis points



30 year 1.196%, +2.7 basis points

In other markets:

spot gold is trading down $-11.70 or -0.68% at $1717.90



WTI crude oil futures are tumbling and currently trades down $4.61 or -27.21% at $12.33. The low price extended to $11.88



See here for global coronavirus case data

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the yield curve steepening a bit: