S&P opens higher but off pre-market highs
Technical Analysis
Some gains given up into the open
The Dow was implying a gain of about 220 points earlier in the pre-market in the North American session. The index is trading off that level with a gain of about 120 points a few minutes into the opening.
A snapshot of the major indices is showng:
In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the yield curve steepening a bit:
- S&P is 22.71 points or 0.80% at 2859.45
- NASDAQ index is up 80.14 points or 0.93% at 8714.66
- Dow is up 122.61 points or 0.52% at 23897.88
- 2year, 0.226%, +0.2 basis points
- 5 year 0.384%, +1.1 basis points
- 10 year 0.621%, +2.0 basis points
- 30 year 1.196%, +2.7 basis points
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading down $-11.70 or -0.68% at $1717.90
- WTI crude oil futures are tumbling and currently trades down $4.61 or -27.21% at $12.33. The low price extended to $11.88