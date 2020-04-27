S&P opens higher but off pre-market highs

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Some gains given up into the open

The Dow was implying a gain of about 220 points earlier in the pre-market in the North American session. The index is trading off that level with a gain of about 120 points a few minutes into the opening.

A snapshot of the major indices is showng:
  • S&P is 22.71 points or 0.80% at 2859.45
  • NASDAQ index is up 80.14 points or 0.93% at 8714.66
  • Dow is up 122.61 points or 0.52% at 23897.88
In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the yield curve steepening a bit:
  • 2year, 0.226%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.384%, +1.1 basis points
  • 10 year 0.621%, +2.0 basis points
  • 30 year 1.196%, +2.7 basis points
In other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $-11.70 or -0.68% at $1717.90
  • WTI crude oil futures are tumbling and currently trades down $4.61 or -27.21% at $12.33. The low price extended to $11.88

