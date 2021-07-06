S&P snaps seven-day winning streak

NASDAQ posts a record close for the third consecutive day



S&P index snapped a seven day winning streak



Dow industrial average led the way to the downside



The major indices are closing the session with mixed results. The mega growth companies of the NASDAQ index were the better relative performers. Oil reached a new cycle high and highest level since 2014, only to rotate back to the downside and close negative. US yields moved lower with the 10 year moving to a low of 1.352%.







The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -8.8.0-0.20% at 4343.53

NASDAQ index rose 24.33 points or 0.17% at 14663.65.



Dow industrial average felt -208.98 points or -0.60% at 34577.37



Amazon was a big gainer today rising by 4.69% or $164 to $3675.74.

